No to nearly 50% of affordable mortgage requests in Laois

Nearly half of the applications to Laois County Council for homeloans under the Rebuilding Ireland fund have been turned down.

Since 2018, 83 applications for the low cost mortgages were approved and 75 declined.

The reasons given include having no deposit, poor credit rating issues, having other loans and that the repayments would have exceeded 35% of income.

A Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan is a Government backed mortgage for first time buyers, now available nationwide from your local authority. It can be used to purchase a new or second-hand property or for self-build. A Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan provides up to 90% of the market value of the property.

See www.rebuildingirelandhomeloan.ie