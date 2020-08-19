PROPERTY WATCH: This 10-bed mansion is on the market for a lot less than you would think

This superb 10-bedroom country style home that sits quietly on a private and stunning site of approx. 3 acres is on the market in Tipperary with an attractive price.

A long driveway overcoming a small bridged stream, followed by a tree line avenue towards the front of the property before you are greeted with a striking and charming home, Rathellen House.

A spacious and welcoming entrance hall complete with an attractive fireplace, also limestone, taking centre stage as you enter the property. An appealing symmetrical design is utilised, with a well-proportioned dining room and drawing room accessed via double doors from the entrance hallway.

The dining room is on the left sporting solid oak timber flooring with access to the main kitchen and utility area. The drawing room is to the right, also with solid oak flooring, while high skirting, detailed cornicing and ceiling roses are common features throughout the property. From the drawing room you can access a relaxing library space with access to the rear, two guest WCs and the staircase to the first floor of the property.

The first floor accommodates nine generously proportioned double bedrooms all of which are en suite. Three of the bedrooms can be separated by door from the main part of the first floor. This corners off a separate living quarter with a spacious wheelchair friendly bedroom. There is an additional staircase allowing access to the separate living quarter below.

The gardens encompass this home superbly with a generous balance of green space, mature hedging and tree lines giving the site excellent privacy. Externally there is a large concrete shed divided in three, housing the wood pellet boiler, a utility room and additional storage.

Rathellen House boasts central location just 10 minutes from Tipperary Town while access to the M8 is only 15 minutes away making both Dublin and Cork very accessible.

The property is currently on the market for €525,000. For more information, CLICK HERE.