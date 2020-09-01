PROPERTY WATCH: Kerry is calling! An affordable holiday home a stone's throw away from the beach

This three bedroom semi-detached property is just a stone's throw from the promenade and beach at the end of Waterville Village - the only seafront village on the famous Ring of Kerry in Southwest Ireland.

Only a short drive to Ballinskelligs, Portmagee, Valentia Island, Cahersiveen and Caherdaniel. It is ideally located for touring, being in the middle of The Ring of Kerry and on The Wild Atlantic Way.

Whether you're looking for world-class golf, beautiful scenery known for its spectacular light, fantastic food, or a quiet pint at a historic Irish pub, Waterville has you covered.

Part of an exclusive cul de sac development this semi-detached property is one of only four houses.

Accommodation comprises of entrance hall, living room and open plan kitchen/dining. The first floor consists of three bedrooms, one en-suite and a family bathroom.

Outside the grounds are hard landscaped with an enclosed rear patio area and off-road parking.

This property offers spacious accommodation in a central yet quiet location.

The house is fully finished throughout featuring either tile, timber or carpet floors with Waterville's beach and promenade less than 50 meters away.

4 Cois Farraige is on the market for €196,500. For more information and photos of this property, CLICK HERE.