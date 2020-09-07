Bungalow beauty with €100k guide price going under hammer

This four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow is going under the hammer soon.

The property in Levitstown on the Kildare/Carlow border will be auctioned off on Tuesday, September 29 at 3pm.

It's close to the majestic River Barrow and the M9 motorway.

With an overall floor area of 199 m2 or 2,150 square feet the spacious home is nestled in a private site of half an acre.

This perfect family home will require full completion internally, having been completed to a part first-fix building stage.

Levitstown is located close to the towns of Athy and Carlow, with commuting made easy to Dublin via the M9 motorway or Athy train station.

Accommodation comprises of; entrance hall, living room, lounge, kitchen/dining room, utility room, guest w.c. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 en-suites and a main family bathroom.

Outside is a site of c. 0.20 hectare or c. 0.49 acre with a part walled garden which benefits from a natural tree and hedge boundary.

All viewings are strictly by prior appointment only.

