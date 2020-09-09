STAYCATION: Take the road less travelled with this stunning woodland retreat

Make your staycation one to remember while you relax and unwind in the peaceful beautiful woodland scenery of Co Wicklow.

Give the hotel or B&B a miss this time and instead opt for a cosy new luxury chalet, complete with a large modern bathroom and unspoilt views from the deck.

This property offers the unique opportunity to have your own private hideaway. A tree-lined walkway down to the chalet greets visitors on arrival.

The chalet comes fully equipped kitchen with a microwave, Nespresso machine and toaster. There's also a TV, hotspot/wifi, a collection of DVDs and a bluetooth speaker provided to keep you entertained during your stay. Or, relax on loungers under the pergola with amazing table gas burner fire pit.

The property backs onto Carrig Mountain, providing the backdrop for beautiful hikes and walks, while Mount Usher Gardens and Glendalough are a short drive away.

