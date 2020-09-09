LAOIS PROPERTY WATCH: Calling all DIYers! A three-bedroom house in Portlaoise for just €80k

For the right DIY enthusiast or first-time buyer, this affordable property located in the heart of Portlaoise could tick a number of boxes.

Offered to the market by Clemont Herron Real Estate, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom, house Castle Drive, Kilminchy is in need of total refurbishment.

This is an opportunity for a DIY person and/or a builder to complete a fantastic project restoring this house to its former glory.

The detached property consists of an entrance hall, kitchen, sitting room and a WC downstairs, and three bedrooms upstairs - including two en suites.

The property also boasts a garage, off-street parking, gas heating and a sizable garden to the rear.

Priced at €80,000 in the current climate, a bargain for buyers who aren't afraid of a bit of hard work.

