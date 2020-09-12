PHOTOS: FOR SALE: Half-built home but no viewings being allowed

A partially complete four-bedroom detached house is for sale at an online auction.

The guide price for the property in Drumheel, Ballinagh, Co Cavan is €20,000.

There are gardens to the front and rear.



The BidX1 auctioneers said there will be no scheduled viewings for this property.

Ballinagh is approximately 8km south of Cavan Town and 30km northwest of Ballyjamesduff.

The property is located on a unnamed road accessed via the N55 approximately 3km north east of Ballinagh Village.