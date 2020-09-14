Imagine waking up to these views! Beachside home in amazing location for less than €100k
Keadue, Burtonport, Co. Donegal
It doesn't get much more scenic than this beachside property overlooking Keadue Strand in County Donegal.
Situated on the outskirts of the charming fishing village of Burtonport, nestled in a deep inlet on the north-west coast of Ireland, this three-bedroom home boasts unrivalled views of the North Atlantic ocean.
It is currently on the market for €95,000 - representing a €15,000 drop on the €110,000 asking price last year.
The accommodation consists of entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining area, three bedrooms and a bathroom. While in need of attention and modernising, the Auctioneers expect a quick sale given its location.
Seldom does a property come onto the market on such a location within minutes walk to Keadue Strand and its surrounding pocket beaches.
