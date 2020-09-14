Imagine waking up to these views! Beachside home in amazing location for less than €100k

It doesn't get much more scenic than this beachside property overlooking Keadue Strand in County Donegal.

Situated on the outskirts of the charming fishing village of Burtonport, nestled in a deep inlet on the north-west coast of Ireland, this three-bedroom home boasts unrivalled views of the North Atlantic ocean.

It is currently on the market for €95,000 - representing a €15,000 drop on the €110,000 asking price last year.

The accommodation consists of entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining area, three bedrooms and a bathroom. While in need of attention and modernising, the Auctioneers expect a quick sale given its location.

Seldom does a property come onto the market on such a location within minutes walk to Keadue Strand and its surrounding pocket beaches.

For more information on this stunning property, CLICK HERE.