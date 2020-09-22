WATCH: Take a tour of this school bus converted into a fabulous home on wheels - and it's for sale!

This doesn't look like the school buses we went to school in...

Social media was awash with people converting and touring Ireland in vans since the pandemic hit, but this is the first bus we've come across - and it's something else.

This former Volvo school bus was recently converted to a modern (not so) tiny house on wheels. It was a fully operational school bus until the end of last year and it makes for an ideal backyard pad, guest accommodation, cheap home for a couple or a small family, or it has excellent earning potential through Airbnb or glamping.

Take a virtual tour below:

The bus is equipped with a modern kitchen including a full size fridge, sink and electric hob, and there's a breakfast bar with seating for two.

The living room looks perfect to relax in and boasts seating for up to seven people, a private double bedroom and a set of bunk beds. Each room has its own flat-screen TV including a 46’’ in the living area coomplete with a DVD player.

The skylights and windows attract plenty of natural light during the day and when the sun sets, gentle mood lighting will keep you relaxed all evening.

The bus is fully insulated with double glazed windows and ample storage underneath, and is powered by a full 230 volt system which can be powered from the mains or a generator. There is a temperature controlled electric stove.

This tiny home has the advantage of being on wheels which makes selling it or moving it for any reason much easier, although it was designed for permanent living adjacent to a toilet and shower facilities as there is none on board.

It is currently listed for sale on DoneDeal for €14,500 and with an attractive price like that, it certainly beats renting!

For more information, CLICK HERE.