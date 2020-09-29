Fancy a challenge? This two-bedroom bungalow in need of TLC could be yours for just €30,000

Listed for sale at just €30,000, this two-bedroom detached bungalow in Limerick is brimming with potential.

The property requires extensive repair and refurbishment throughout, but in the right hands it could make an ideal new home or an excellent investment.

The property comprises a purpose built two-bedroom, one bathroom detached bungalow.

Located just in Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick, it's a short 30-minute drive from Limerick City.

It comes with a large enclosed rear garden and sits on a generous one-acre site.

For more information on this property, CLICK HERE.