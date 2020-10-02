Progress on a masterplan for council's huge landbank in Laois town

Progress has been made to form a masterplan for development of a huge Portlaoise town centre landbank owned by Laois County Council.

Consultants are about to be appointed to draw up the masterplan for the 26 acre piece of land bought late last year by the local authority for €1.4 million.

The council is ready to hire consultants to draw up the 'Urban Design Framework / Masterplan' for the site formerly owned by the Tyrrell family on the Stradbally Road, beside The Downs estate and the People's Park.

The progress was announced at the September council meeting.

“Tender assessment completed for the engagement of consultants to prepare masterplan for the former Tyrrell Landbank in Portlaoise addressing connectivity with surround land uses”.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald welcomed the report.

“It’s a huge site, very strategic for Portlaoise, I welcome the progress,” she said.

The contract was due to have been awarded last May. Council management bought the site for €1.4 million in November 2019.

The land is envisaged to be used for new social housing on the Stradbally road as well as an extension to the People’s Park and also sports facilities and grounds for nearby schools and for the town.