Derelict Laois house to be forcibly bought by Laois County Council

A derelict and long vacant house on the main street of a Laois town is to be forcibly sold to Laois County Council for restoration as social housing.

Number 33 Sarsfield Street in Mountmellick had hoarding around it for much of the past year, to prevent pedestrians from being hit by falling debris.

Mountmellick Tidy Towns group also had boarded the windows and door boarded up and painted in efforts to clean up the building.

Now Laois County Council has begun proceedings to buy the building under a Compulsory Purchase Order.

They have placed a notice in the current issue of the Leinster Express announcing their intention to use the powers conferred upon them under the Housing Act. Objections can be made to the order which will then be considered by An Bord Pleanála.

