TWO FOR ONE: These charming stone cottages are an absolute steal at €70k for both

If you're in the market for a bargain, these two detached stone cottages set on a tranquil 0.5 hectare site in County Mayo could be just what you're after.

Whilst some renovation work has been completed on the houses, they are still in need of further work and once completed would make an ideal holiday getaway with business potential.

Each cottage comprises of an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with a solid fuel stove and exposed ceiling beams.

Each cottage has two bedrooms and a bathroom, and both come equipped with oil fired central heating.

Situated 17kms from Westport and 19kms from Castlebar, and within easy access of Lough Mask, this would make an ideal fisherman's lodge.

This property was brought to the market by Dearbhla Friel Properties who are inviting offers in excess €70,000.

