Calling all DIYers! This two-bed fixer-upper on the Wild Atlantic Way could be yours for just €70k

Located in a rural countryside setting on the outskirts of Kilkee, County Clare, this quaint two-bedroom cottage could tick a number of boxes for potential buyers.

The dwelling is delightfully nestled in Newtown between Carrigaholt, Cross and Kilbaha along The Wild Atlantic way and offers stunning scenery and beeches in the locality. Kilkee, which is the nearest town, is also approximately 8km away.

Kilkee is a natural horseshoe bay, on one side you find the Pollock Holes, incredibly beautiful natural swimming pools surrounded by a reef with ever-changing waves, on the opposite side is Georges Head, another spectacular vantage point looking out across Bishops Island and the Loophead Peninsula. In between is the stunning expanse of golden sand that stretches out to create the famous horseshoe-shaped beach.

​A mecca for adventure, Kilkee attracts scuba divers from all over the world, to enjoy the crystal-clear waters and marine life.

The property comprises of a kitchen, living room, bathroom and two bedrooms.

The house has oil fired central heating with a septic tank sewage system.

Whilst the property requires renovation work the house is set on a one acre site with space for extending and repairing, while there is a selection of outbuildings to the rear.

This is an opportunity for a DIY person and/or a builder to complete a fantastic project restoring this house to its former glory.

Priced at €70,000 in the current climate, this property is a potential bargain for buyers who aren't afraid of a bit of hard work.

