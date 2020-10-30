A fixer-upper! Three-bedroom cottage for €65,000 has endless potential in the right hands
Fira, Castleisland, Co. Kerry
This three-bedroom cottage style residence sitting on a 1-acre site in County Kerry is a bargain at €65,000.
Situated 3km from Castleisland town in a predominantly residential area. The residence comprises of an entrance porch, living room, kitchen/utility area, toilet and three bedrooms.
The property has been unoccupied for a number of years and requires complete repair and refurbishment to restore it to its former glory.
It benefits from a large site which is suitable for extension and development, subject to prior planning approval.
