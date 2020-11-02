PROPERTY WATCH: Extended bungalow with 'charm and character' going under the hammer for just €70k

This two-bedroom extended cottage in a scenic location is going under the digital hammer later this month with a reserve of just €70,000.

The property sits on a centrally located large mature site approximately 6km from The House & Jockey, 1.5km from Moycarkey, 6.5km from Thurles and 13km from Cashel.

The residence consists of a front sitting room, a family room, kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and beautiful French doors opening to the side garden.

This elevated cottage retains most of its charm and character, yet has been nicely restored and extended.

For sale by online auction on Youbid.ie on Thursday, November 19, this property represents excellent value for money with a reserve of €70,000.

For more information and to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.