Make a break for the countryside with this little gem for less than €30,000

If you've had enough of the hustle and bustle of urban life, or you're simply looking for a rural retreat, then this one-bedroom cottage in the countryside could be for you.

For those with an eye for refurbishment, this little gem of a cottage set in the Roscommon countryside could be the ideal canvas to put their stamp on.

The cottage has services in place, it has frontage to a public road and some elements of the home have been partially renovated. For those with green thumbs, the property has mature gardens that require some TLC.

The house is situated approx 3km from Frenchpark - the birthplace of Ireland's first president, Douglas Hyde - and Ballinameen, 15 minutes to Boyle and 20 minutes to Carrick on Shannon.

For sale by public auction on Thursday, November 27, this property is listed with an of AMV (Advised Market Value) of €29,000.

