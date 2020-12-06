Shop for Christmas at Reilly’s Antiques end of year auction

Shop for Christmas at Reilly’s Antiques Auction

Reilly's Antiques hosts an impressive catalogued auction of antique furniture, fine art, jewellery and collectables that goes online on December 12th starting at 12 pm.

Reilly's Antiques is a long-established and renowned antique showrooms and auction rooms in Prosperous with over 10,000 sq feet over two storeys, trading for over 50 years.

The Co Kildare business has built a solid reputation, both nationally and internationally.

This forthcoming Auction is their last for 2020 and there are over 390 quality lots, comprising of Edwardian mahogany twin pedestal desks, Donegal rugs, William IV rosewood fold over tea table, pair of mahogany Cabriole leg couches, 19C gilt overmantle,mirrors, Victorian grandfather clock, pair of 19C five branch gilt and porcelain candelabras converted, large selection paintings, sideboards, work boxes, Canterbury's, games tables, centre tables, clocks, console tables, chest of drawers, dressing tables, Royal Doulton, Masons Mandalay, jewellery, Waterford Crystal, Moorcroft, silver, rugs, objet d’art, etc

A sale not to be missed, public view on Tuesday 8th, Wednesday 9th, Thursday 10th, Friday 11th 10 am -6pm and on the morning of sale from 9 am.

Social distance rules must be adhered to during viewing. Please bring your own pen and print your own catalogue. In addition to our normal Covid protocols, we would also like to respectfully remind our customers that we have introduced the mandatory wearing of face coverings.

If you are searching for that unique Christmas gift for your loved one or that timeless piece of furniture for your house you are sure to find everything you need at Reilly's Antiques.

Telephone: 045-868650/ 087-2226814 www.reillysantiques.ie Email: info@reillysantiques.ie View our catalogue online &

Bid online at www.the-saleroom.com

Showrooms are also open for daily sales Tuesday- Friday 10am to 6pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm & every Sunday 2 to 5pm