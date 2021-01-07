Fancy a challenge? Partially renovated traditional cottage going under the hammer for just €55k

Going under the digital hammer next month with a guide price of just €55,000, this two-bedroom detached cottage in the South East is brimming with potential.

Located within 10 minutes drive of Clonmel town centre, the property is situated in the Tickincor townsland on the east side of Clonmel in a scenic woodland area.

The property, although still in need of work, sits on a 0.37 acre site has enormous potential and the basic renovations have been started to include new plumbing, dry lining, solid fuel central heating, aluminium double glazed windows and septic tank.

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire an attractive property with plenty of scope to put your own stamp on.

The accommodation is extended to the rear to accommodate a kitchen/dining room and consists of reception hall, sitting room, two bedrooms and bathroom.

For sale by online auction on YouBid.ie on February 18 with a guide price of €55,000.

