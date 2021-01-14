Application lodged to build 54 house estate in Laois town

Planning is being requested to build 54 new houses in a Laois town with more houses to be added in the future.

The estate is proposed in Mountmellick, on land zoned for housing beside Grange Hall estate and behind cottages on Harbour Street.

It would use the same entrance road as Grange Hall.

Applicant Kilkenny Investment Property Holding Ltd has applied to Laois County Council to build 48 two-storey houses with two and three bedrooms, in terraces of four. They also plan six semi-detached three bedroom houses. They also seek permission to build four bungalows on behalf of Clúid housing agency, for social housing.

"The scheme has been designed with the existing residents in mind and bungalow type housing units are proposed to back and side on to the existing houses in Grange Hall Estate. The proposed houses on the north western boundary of the site have been orientated to ensure that there is a significant distance between these houses and the existing dwellings on Harbour Street", the applicant says.

They say this is Phase I and another application will be made in the future for Phase II.

The application was received on January 8, with a decision due by March 4, with details on the council's website.

They also seek to remove part of the existing boundary screen wall and create a new entrance road, vehicular entrances and footpaths onto Grange Hall, and to continue the existing entrance wall facing onto Harbour street to No. 1 Harbour Street and returning alongside No. 1 Harbour Street.

Permission is also sought for "installation of all necessary and associated site works to include foul drains connecting onto Harbour Street and surface water drains with underground attenuation connecting to existing watercourse , telecommunications, water and service ducts, roadways, footpaths, green spaces, landscaping, public lighting, ESB and communications mini-pillars, car parking , signage, bin storage areas etc."

Below: the site map for the new houses.