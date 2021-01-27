PROPERTY WATCH: This charming two-bedroom stone cottage is a bargain at just €65,000

This charming traditional cottage comes to the market oozing nostalgia and hosting buckets of potential.

With the right combination of time, hard work and renovation, this two-bedroom stone cottage fixer-upper could be the ideal year-round home or country retreat of your dreams.

This two-bedroom stone cottage sits on approximately a one-acre site, just 1.5 km from the town of Cootehill, Co. Cavan.

The stone-built cottage under a pitched timber roof is in need of some refurbishment, both inside and out, but comprises of two bedrooms, a sitting room, a kitchen/diner, and a bathroom.

Outside has just shy of one acre (.998) which flows down to the boundary of the local school, and has mature foliage and natural boundaries on both sides.

The property is serviced by oil heating, mains water and septic tank.

Priced at €65,000 in the current climate, this property is a potential bargain for buyers who aren't afraid of a bit of hard work.

