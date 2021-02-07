This 'house' is available to rent in Laois? Here's how much it costs

Described as a "quaint, cosy, one bedroomed house for rent in the countryside", this property is one of just a handful of rental accommodations currently available in Laois.

A search on leading property website Daft.ie shows that, as it stands today, there are just 17 properties to rent across the entire county.

Of those properties, six are in Portlaoise, five in Portarlington and one each in Rathdowney, Mountrath, Killenard, Clonaslee, Graiguecullen and Ballickmoyler.

Nestled in the Laois-Carlow border village of Ballickmoyler, this "house" is available on a minimum 1 year lease for €600 per month on Daft.ie.

Despite being on the snug side, the property is set in the Laois countryside and is a mere five-minute drive to nearby Carlow town and a 15-minute drive to Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence appears to be situated to the side of an existing residential property.

Concerns have previously been raised about the severe lack of rental accommodation currently available in the county.

According to Daft's Rental Report from the third quarter of 2020, rents in Laois are higher than before Covid-19 struck and double what people had to pay to landlords during the worst of the property crash due to a chronic shortage of supply of homes.

It found that in Laois, rents were on average 5.1% higher in the third quarter of 2020 than for the same time in 2019 before Covid-19 when the economy was buoyant.

Despite the most densely populated parts of Laois being in so-called Rent Pressure Zones which should control rent increases, the average listed month rent is now €1030, up 104% from its lowest point.

The average one bedroom apartment will cost you €759 per month, (up 6.7%) while €850 (up 4.5%) is the average for a two bedroom house.

€974 (up 3.1%) is the average rent for a three bedroom house, €1,097 (up 6.5%) for a four bedroom house, and finally €1,263 (up 15.1%) is the average rent for a five bedroom house in Laois.