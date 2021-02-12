Calling all DIYers! Fixer-upper in stunning coastal location with plenty of land hits the market

Fancy living the good life? This could be your chance.

Located on the idyllic Achill Island, this traditional cottage with a substantial land holding in a stunning coastal setting is now on the market.

While the cottage requires extensive renovation, there is an abundance of potential for any prospective owner. If you are seeking a traditional island getaway or future family home with space to expand, this property has much to offer.

The cottage commands an elevated position with an expansive coastal vista across lands (c. 3.4 acres) leading to the remains of a cottage close to the rugged shoreline. The remaining lands (c. 5.6 acres) are in three divisions close by and suitable at present for rough grazing, with a share of the local Saula commonage.

Achill Island has a range of activities to cater for all tastes. Water is at the centre of the leisure industry on the island, having many providers ready to spoil you, and the rolling, rugged landscape offers a multitude of choice for those with a preference for terra firma.

Whether surfing, sailing or snorkelling, cycling, hiking or golfing, Achill Island has something for everyone. As a muse to many over the centuries, Achill has a strong cultural and artistic community that is active all year round, for the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike.

If you are thinking of making Achill Island your home, there is much for you to discover. Strategically located at the heart of The Wild Atlantic Way, Achill Island is less than an hours drive from larger centres such as Westport and Castlebar, with Ireland West Airport Knock only a little further out the road for those from further afield.

This property is listed with a price tag of €105,000. For more information or to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.