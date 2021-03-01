Picture perfect Laois cottage on sale in heritage town

A romantic Laois cottage begging for restoration has come on the market, at an attractive price.

This two storey Victorian era cottage is in the heritage town of Abbeyleix, six miles from Portlaoise, a town full of stunningly pretty architecture, lovely restaurants, a bog nature reserve, several schools and colleges, an award winning library and a HSE run nursing home.

It is on sale for €190,000.

The terraced house has four bedrooms and one bathroom with a big rear garden.

It is described by the auctioneer as:

"An exciting opportunity to acquire a double fronted, period, mid-terrace, four bedroom house superbly located in the heritage town of Abbeyleix. The property was built c. 1850 and retains many original features but does require some renovation. Accommodation comprises of Entrance Hall, Kitchen, Living Room, Sitting Room, Dining Room, Four Bedrooms, WC and Family Bathroom. There is a garden to the front and a large garden to the rear. The property benefits from all mains services and oil fired central heating."

The property is on sale through Seamus Browne Auctioneers.

It also has the loveliest neighbouring houses!