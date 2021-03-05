PROPERTY WATCH: Traditional thatched cottage oozing rustic charm on the market for just €85,000

The thatched cottage is an iconic emblem of Ireland, and this beautiful two-bedroom property in Galway is as rustic as they come.

Situated on a one-acre site and ideally located in the historical area Meelick, this thatched cottage is listed with an €85,000 asking price on Daft.ie.

The accommodation includes a traditional half-door leading to a kitchen/living area with tiled floors and a traditional fireplace with wattle and daub canopy.

Upstairs there are two fine sized bedrooms, one with en-suite, and the main bathroom.

To the rear of the property there is a south-facing patio with garden shed for extra storage.

Meelick is home to a beautiful Medieval Church built around 1410 with benefits from access to the River Shannon, famous for fishing and river cruising.

