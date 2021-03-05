Some Laois rented homes 'in terrible state' with no inspections during Level 5

Some rental accommodation in Laois is in a “terrible state” for tenants but is going unseen.

There are no inspections of private rented accommodation being carried out by Laois County Council during the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Cllr James Kelly has raised a concern at the condition that some people are living in.

“There are people in private rental homes and some are in a terrible state. I welcome when you are able to go back and do inspections,” Cllr Kelly said at the February council meeting.

The Director of Services for Housing is Joe Delaney.

“I agree regarding private rent inspections. Once we are allowed with restrictions we’ll get back out there,” he said.

The council is obliged to inspect all 4,400 rented homes in Laois, which includes those privately owned and rented and homes with tenants supported by government rent allowances.

It had been set a target of 840 inspections in 2020 by the Department of Housing. The council is also required to inspect all new HAP supported units within a certain period.