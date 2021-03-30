Two Graiguecullen estates waiting for Laois council takeover

Two housing estates in Graiguecullen are waiting to be taken in charge by Laois County Council.

The privately built estates are Meadows Way, an estate of three and four bedroom houses, and Tommy Murphy Park, both beside Carlow town on the Laois side of the Barrow river.

Cllr Ben Brennan tabled a motion to the March meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District, asking the council to take Meadows Way in charge, and asking for an update on the process for the second estate.

Cllr Brennan was unable to attend the meeting but in his absence, the council gave a written reply on both estates.

“No formal request has been made by the Developer to have Meadows Way taken in charge. However, a meeting with the developer is due to take place to assess what will be required for the taking in charge process to commence.

“A thorough inspection of the Tommy Murphy Park will have to be carried out when Covid-19 restrictions are eased before a recommendation can be made,” Angela McEvoy senior planner stated.

Services such as underground drainage, lights, paths and roads become the responsibility of a local authority after an estate is taken in charge, but must be completed by the developer before this process can happen.