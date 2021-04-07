Laois planning applications are on the rise

Laois people might not be able to start construction projects during Covid-19 restrictions, but they are making plenty of plans this year.

The number of planning applications in Laois has increased by more than 25% in 2021 so far, compared to a year ago.

There were 128 valid applications made to Laois County Council in the first quarter, up to March 11.

Last year there were 99 applications in the same period.

Of this year’s applications, 114 have been granted, five refused and 25 returned as invalid.

The council has given 97 free pre planning meetings up to March 12, held over the phone to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, with a wait time of one week for the meetings.

Planning details are public and can be viewed and submissions made via the Laois County Council website www.laois.ie