How to be more energy-efficient and cut household costs for free with Laois help

Do you want to become more energy-efficient and reduce household costs but just don’t know where to start?

Laois Libraries and EDIC Portlaoise are delighted to welcome energy consultant Colm Ó Áonghusa for a zoom talk on the benefits of energy conservation in the home.

Energy bills, appliances, lighting, transport and heating your home are just a small selection of the topics that will be discussed at the online event.

Laois Libraries say the event will take place this evening, Tuesday, April 13 at 7.30 pm.

