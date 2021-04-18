PROPERTY WATCH: Take a look at this fabulous five-bedroom Laois home in the heart of town

This fabulous five-bedroom family home within strolling distance of Portlaoise town and all its amenities is new to the Laois property market.

Situated on a quarter-acre site on the Stradbally road close to schools, church, shops and hospitals, the property is surrounded by trees and has privacy rarely found in a town centre location. It is listed with an asking price of €485,000 on Daft.ie.

The downstairs boasts five reception rooms, a large split level lounge area, a modern kitchen, a home office, a dining area, home gym or playroom and a conservatory. While upstairs, five bedrooms - two ensuite - await.

The property is described by the auctioneer as "an ideal family home that can accommodate the largest of families and still provide plenty of space for working from home". For more information or to view the full ad, click here.