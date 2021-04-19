PROPERTY WATCH: Luxurious living in this four-bedroom home in an exclusive development

A four-bedroom detached property in Brannockstown is on the market with an asking price of €645,000.

Number 5 Grangemore Manor is a detached home extending to 2,470 sq ft.

The home was built in 2018 and has an A2 BER.

According to the selling agent, this property contains high end modern building technology with the fibre cabling, CCTV, and smart alarm, and is thoroughly future-proofed with energy efficient heating and lighting designed for low cost, low environmental impact living.

The home offers flexible living accommodation to suit any family size. Inside, there is a main hallway, large open plan kitchen/living area, study/office, utility room, ground floor WC, living room, four double bedrooms including two with ensuites and a main bathroom.

The property is situated on a large 0.6 acre, private site within the exclusive Grangemore Manor development of eight high end homes and is located just a short stroll from a number of scenic walks. Brannockstown is 15 minutes drive from Naas town.

For more, contact Michael Wright on 045 832020 or email mickw@coonan.com.