PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a look around this stunning Midlands home for sale at an eye opening price

Take a look around this stunning house in the Midlands that is for sale at an eye opening price.

Located at Rathbeg Lane, Sharavogue, Birr this four bedroom house is on the market for €625,000.

Built in 2005, it also comes with more than 18 acres of pastures laid out in four fields.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, a formal sitting room, a relaxed every day living room, an extra-large country kitchen, a formal dining room, a garden room, a utility room, four double bedrooms, two en suite bathrooms and a family bathroom.

All rooms are perfectly decorated, with all carpets, curtains, wooden blinds, and stunning light fittings remaining. There are built in wardrobes in three bedrooms, superior tiling in the bathrooms, and a remote control gas fireplace in the formal sitting room.

