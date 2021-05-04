Open to a fixer-upper? Here's seven budget properties on the market for less than €75,000

Considering getingt your first step on the property ladder, considering investing, or simply on the lookout for a renovation project to sink your teeth into? Then one of these seven properties on the market for less than €75,000 may be of interest to you.

First on our list is this four-bedroom bungalow sitting on over a one-acre site in need of completion. Located just a short drive from Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary, it is going under the digital hammer later this month with an AMV of €70,000. More information here.