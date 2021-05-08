Plans for housing development at local pub put on ice
More detail sought from planners
Plans for housing development on lands of pub in Offaly put on hold. Pic: Google Maps
Plans for a housing land beside a pub not far from Portarlington will require the developer to submit more details about what is intended before a decision can be reached.
An application was made to Offaly County Council for a residential development consisting of nine units at Rathangan Road / Richies Bar lands in Clonbullogue.
The proposed development would consist of five three-bedroom two-storey houses and four one-bedroom maisonettes which will be part of the two-storey terrace block.
The plans have been put on hold however as Offaly County Council has sought further information before making a decision on the development.
