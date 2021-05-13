Half of the hundred new detached homes planned for Laois village will have five bedrooms

Laois County Council is pre-validating a planning application for nearly a new 100 new detached homes half of which will have five bedrooms in a village that grew rapidly into one of the most desired addresses in Laois during the Celtic Tiger.

Matt Colgan is going through the validation process for development in the Killenard area which is home to a hotel, golf course and hundreds of homes built during the boom.

The project involves the construction of 99 detached dwelling houses. These will consist of 49 two-storey, five bedroom houses, 28 two-storey four-bedroom houses, nine two-storey 3-bedroom houses, four dormer, 4-bedroom houses, nine single- storey, two bedroom houses.

The development will also include a single storey creche/childcare centre while the developer also wants to open a new estate entrance off an existing access road on the east side of the Killenard Road L3171with a pedestrian link to the Ballycarroll Road L7172.

To pave the way for the development, the builder says a derelict farm building to the village end of the site will be knocked.

The application also lists estate roads, boundaries, landscaping, a play area, related and ancillary services and associated site-works including a foul drainage piped outfall through adjacent, existing agricultural lands to the north and a piped storm drainage outfall through existing agricultural lands to the east.