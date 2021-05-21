Empty Laois council houses to cost up to €50,000 each to renovate for new tenants

Vacated Laois council houses will get up to €50,000 each to refurbish them for new tenants, in a Government grant of €745,000 announced today.

Fifty houses will be refurbished with the money. Five of them will need the top amount while the other 45 homes will have up to €11,000 spent on each of them.

Sean Fleming TD Minister of State at the Department of Finance has welcomed the major announcement of funding by the Department of Housing to enable Laois County Council refurbish and relet 50 houses this year.

"This is great news as 50 families can now receive houses from the Council before the end of the year.

"Under the scheme the Department will cover the cost of up to €11,000 for 45 properties for refurbishment. For houses that require significant investment to bring them back into use the Government will provide €50,000 for each of the five houses that have been identified by the Council.

"I look forward to Laois County Council proceeding with this work as soon as possible to ensure all of these 50 families are in their new homes over the coming months.

"Finally, this is really good news for local builders and tradespersons who can get good local work under this scheme. This will ensure this money will be spent locally and I ask the Council to do everything possible to employ local people to work on these house refurbishments," Minister Fleming said.