Property Watch: Forme Tesco site in Portarlington

A high-profile site in the centre of Portarlington has just brought to the market by Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge.

Located just off the R420 Link Road, the holding extends to around five acres and is for sale by public tender on June 18 with a guide price of €400,000.

The land has frontage onto the Link Road and is bounded by the River Barrow. The location in the Town Centre means all local services and facilities are within walking distance.

The site on the Laois Offaly border was at one point earmarked for a new Tesco in the Laois Offaly town but the project never materialised.

The site is also located near the Market Square and Market House which was recently cleared for a €1 million overhaul.

Zoning

The estate agents say site is zoned ‘town centre’ under the Portarlington Local Area Plan 2018 – 2024 and there is extensive planning history on the lands (further information available on request from the selling agents).

Stephen Talbot of Jordans, who is handling the sale, said: “The location of the holding, within the town centre, means that there is potential at some future point for the lands to be developed and there have been several expressions of date, mostly from longer term investors".

Further information is available from the selling agents on 045 433550.