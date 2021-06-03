Serviced site for Laois house sells for €25,000

A serviced site for a new house in Laois has been sold for a bargain €25,000.

Laois County Council agreed the sale of a site 0.074 hectares (0.182 acres) in the beautiful village of Castletown in south Laois.

The site is in the townland of Churchfield, and is to be sold to Mr Scott Meenahan from Ballybrophy.

It is one of nine council owned serviced sites being sold beside each other. They are up for sale for some years.

A serviced site means that the land is already connected for mains water and sewerage, saving the owner thousands of euros and time.

Director of Services Joe Delaney gave details at the May meeting of the Laois County Council, where the sale was approved by councillors.

"In 2019 we launched an effort to sell these sites again. Nine are at €30,000, this one is smaller and that is why it is €25,000," he said.