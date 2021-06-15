Any takers? Former Co Kerry pub with two bedrooms on the market for just €70k

A former pub in Co Kerry is for sale.

The Jesse James Tavern in Asdee, Listowel if going under the hammer at the next BidX1 auction.

The single storey building has residential accommodation to the rear.

The property comprises an open plan bar and lounge area together with two bedrooms to the rear.

The property extends to approximately 239 sq.m (2,572 sq.ft).



Listowel is located approximately 27km north of Tralee and 15km east of Ballybunion.

Transport links include the R551 and the N69 providing access to Limerick and Tralee.

The property is situated on the R551 within the small village of Asdee.

Surrounding occupiers include Jack Js Public House and The Buildings Equestrian Centre.