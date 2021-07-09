Over 1,800 people on low incomes waiting for Laois council home

Over 1,800 people on low incomes waiting for Laois council home

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The number of people on incomes low enough to qualify for renting a council home in Laois is at 1,833.

There were 98 keys to homes given to new tenants so far this year, just over half of them to homes built and owned by approved housing bodies like Clúid and Respond.

bringing down the number renting in HAP assisted private housing from 1,072 last February, to 966.

However another 864 individuals or families are qualified and still waiting on a home.

Laois Lollipop lady retires as all school wardens officially thanked by council

The income threshold in Laois - the lowest possible in Ireland at €25,000 for an individual and €30,000 for families - has been requested by the council to Government to rise to €36,000, potentially adding many more applicants to the housing list.

There are over 300 homes for tenants under construction at the moment, with some 780 more planned.

Construction is back underway at five council owned sites to deliver 49 new houses. Another 79 homes are in various stages of planning. Approved housing bodies are now constructing another 258 homes across Laois.

Portlaoise water levels at lowest point in several years for July

Urban regeneration projects in Portlaoise are planned to eventually deliver more 182 homes, most of them apartments for single people or small families.

"In addition, the housing department is in discussion with various AHBs regarding the delivery of 521 units" the council reports.

Of these, 310 are in the Portlaoise Municipal District which includes Abbeyleix, 123 are in the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District, and 88 are in the Portarlington Graiguecullen MD. 

The latest figure was confirmed in a report at the June council meeting.

Planning applications soar in Laois as service about to go fully online

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie