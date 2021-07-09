Over 1,800 people on low incomes waiting for Laois council home

The number of people on incomes low enough to qualify for renting a council home in Laois is at 1,833.

There were 98 keys to homes given to new tenants so far this year, just over half of them to homes built and owned by approved housing bodies like Clúid and Respond.

bringing down the number renting in HAP assisted private housing from 1,072 last February, to 966.

However another 864 individuals or families are qualified and still waiting on a home.

The income threshold in Laois - the lowest possible in Ireland at €25,000 for an individual and €30,000 for families - has been requested by the council to Government to rise to €36,000, potentially adding many more applicants to the housing list.

There are over 300 homes for tenants under construction at the moment, with some 780 more planned.

Construction is back underway at five council owned sites to deliver 49 new houses. Another 79 homes are in various stages of planning. Approved housing bodies are now constructing another 258 homes across Laois.

Urban regeneration projects in Portlaoise are planned to eventually deliver more 182 homes, most of them apartments for single people or small families.

"In addition, the housing department is in discussion with various AHBs regarding the delivery of 521 units" the council reports.

Of these, 310 are in the Portlaoise Municipal District which includes Abbeyleix, 123 are in the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District, and 88 are in the Portarlington Graiguecullen MD.

The latest figure was confirmed in a report at the June council meeting.