29/07/2021

PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of this magnificent Georgian home in the heart of the Midlands

A magnificent Georgian home in a uniquely tranquil setting is now on the market in Offaly.

Ballina House in Ballycumber is up for sale with a price tag of €625,000.

The main accommodation of approx. 4,500 sq ft comprises a fine interlinking reception hallway, drawing room and dining room to the upper floor, with kitchen, four bedrooms, dressing room, sitting room and two bathrooms (one en-suite) on the ground floor.

There is also a well presented two bedroom guest-wing of approx 1,500 sq ft to the rear which has been recently upgraded. It comprises sitting room with French doors to the back garden, kitchen, wc, store, bathroom and 2 bedrooms.

The UNESCO protected Clara Bog is to the rear of the property, offering lovely walking paths and seclusion.

