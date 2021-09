Daft.ie detects double digit house price hike in Laois

House prices have jumped in Laois by more than 10% in the last 12 months with family homes showing the highest rate rise, according to the latest figures from Daft.ie.

The Daft House Price Report Q3 2021 reports that in Laois, prices in the third quarter of 2021 were 11.1% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 9% seen a year ago.

The average price of a home is now €214,814, 107.1% above its lowest point after the Celtic Tiger property crash.

The cost of buying a home also rose by 3% during the summer compared with the spring selling season.

Family homes are showing the fastest rate of increase in Laois. Apartment rose by nearly 2% from July to September. A two bed terrace rose by 12.4%. A three-bed semi-detached home has jumped by 15.0%. A four-bed bungalow went up 13.8% while five-bed detached home prices rose by just 1%.

The Laois rise is above the national average but below the national rate when Dublin is excluded.

Nationally, house prices are now 9% higher than a year ago - which is an increase of €23,954 in only 12 months. Inflation outside cities is highest, with prices rising by 13%.

The Laois increase is almost in line with the Leinster average when Dublin is excluded. Prices were 11.4% year-on-year and 2.6% up over the three months measured. Kildare, Meath and Wicklow were the most expensive counties to buy a new house in. Laois and Longford had the least expensive homes for sale.

Supply was down 41% in Leinster during the quarter and there were roughly 2,800 properties on the market in the province (outside Dublin) on September 1.

The total number of properties available to buy on September 1 in Ireland was just below 12,700, up slightly from levels recorded earlier in the year but one of the lowest figures recorded since the rise of advertising properties for sale online.

Daft.ie says housing prices nationally rose by 1% between June and September and are now 9.1% higher than a year ago, according to the latest Daft.ie Sales Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, Daft.ie. The average price nationwide in the third quarter of 2021 was €287,704, 22% below the Celtic Tiger peak but three quarters above its lowest point in 2012.

Daft says the national trend hides regional differences. In Dublin, prices rose by 4.9% in the year to September, the slowest rate of inflation in a year. In the other major cities, prices rose by similar magnitudes – from 3.1% year-on-year in Galway to 8.4% in Limerick city. Outside the main cities, inflation remains significantly higher, with prices rising by an average of 12.9% year-on-year. The largest annual increases were in Mayo and Leitrim, where prices are more than 20% above their level a year ago.

The total number of properties available to buy on September 1st was just below 12,700, up slightly from levels recorded earlier in the year but one of the lowest figures recorded since the rise of advertising properties for sale online. Despite an uptick in listings, the total availability of homes for sale nationwide on September 1st was one third lower than the same date a year earlier and a little over half the amount for sale in September 2019. The stock available for sale in Dublin has fallen by less than the national average, down roughly one quarter year-on-year, while stock for sale in Leinster (outside the capital) is down by over 40%.

Commenting on the report, its author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, said: “The latest signals from the sales market suggest that, thankfully, the worst of the Covid-19 squeeze has passed. Inflation has eased a bit and there has been a modest improvement in the number of homes available to buy at any one point. Nonetheless, while the Covid-induced spike in market conditions may be passing, the underlying issues remain.

The stock for sale remains well below pre-Covid-19 levels, while many parts of the country are still seeing prices that are at least 10% higher than a year ago. Additional supply remains key to solving Ireland’s chronic housing shortage and, with the pandemic appearing to be under control, housing remains a critical issue – economically and politically – for policymakers to address. The Government's 'Housing for All' plan contains a welcome boost in social housing activity but construction costs, the key determinant of viability, do not appear to be on policymakers’ radars.”

