Knock derelict Laois house 'ASAP' demands councillor

A Celtic Tiger derelict house needs to be demolished as soon as possible in a Laois estate which was abandoned during the property crash, a county councillor has demanded.

Cllr Aisling Moran made the call after tabling a motion at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

She called on Laois County Council to finish the Bruach na hAbhann estate in Killeen as it has been taken in charge by the Council and also that the derelict building be removed as it is a health and safety issue.

In reply, Ms Angela McEvoy, Planning Department, said planning permission was granted in August 2021 to demolish the existing structure and construct a storey and a half style domestic dwelling and all associated site works.

She said no timeline has been given in relation to when demolition will take place. She advised councillors that this will be followed up on by the Derelict Sites Section.

Laois County Council's website says Smart 4 Management Ventures Ltd were given permission to demolish number 41 Bruach na hAbhann.

For Cllr Moran, demolition cannot come soon enough.

“That derelict house needs to come down asap,” she said.

Cllr said the new owners must act.

“It is going to collapse on top of somebody,” she said.