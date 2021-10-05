Search

05/10/2021

Knock derelict Laois house 'ASAP' demands councillor

Knock derelict Laois house 'ASAP' demands councillor

Company has planning permission to knock this house in Celtic Tiger estate

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Celtic Tiger derelict house needs to be demolished as soon as possible in a Laois estate which was abandoned during the property crash, a county councillor has demanded.

Cllr Aisling Moran made the call after tabling a motion at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

She called on Laois County Council to finish the Bruach na hAbhann estate in Killeen as it has been taken in charge by the Council and also that the derelict building be removed as it is a health and safety issue.

In reply, Ms Angela McEvoy, Planning Department, said planning permission was granted in August 2021 to demolish the existing structure and construct a storey and a half style domestic dwelling and all associated site works.

She said no timeline has been given in relation to when demolition will take place. She advised councillors that this will be followed up on by the Derelict Sites Section.

Laois County Council's website says Smart 4 Management Ventures Ltd were given permission to demolish number 41 Bruach na hAbhann.

For Cllr Moran, demolition cannot come soon enough.

“That derelict house needs to come down asap,” she said.

Cllr said the new owners must act.

“It is going to collapse on top of somebody,” she said.

Taxpayer money still used in Laois to clean up Celtic Tiger mess

Housing: Council buying and renovating

Conor Ganlynews@leinsterexpress.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media