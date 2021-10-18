PROPERTY WATCH: Laois doer upper for €70k not far from Cork - Dublin M8

This quaint town house is going for an asking price of €70,000 not far from the Cork-Dublin M8 motorway Laois. Interested in taking on the challenge?
Described as a fabulous three bedroom house situated in the heart of Rathdowney, it overlooks the main street.
It's also ideally situated as it is in close to schools, shops, and all local amenities.
Rathdowney isn't far far from Tipperary and is easily accessible to the M8 Cork Dublin motorway. It is 32km from Portlaoise and 123.6km from Dublin.
