PROPERTY WATCH: Staggering price paid for half built Midlands house

Staggering result as house in Offaly sells for more than three times guide price at on line auction
A house in need of refurbishment in Offaly has sold for more than three times the asking price at an online auction as two bidders went head to head to drive up the price. Read more below
Located at Brocca Road, Mucklagh, the house was up for sale with a Guide Price of €80,000 but after a frantic bidding war, it eventually sold for a staggering €265,000.
