PROPERTY WATCH: Laois cottage resurrected into a 'visual masterpiece' that's 'jaw dropping'

"Fifty Nine Rathmore is a visual masterpiece". That's the claim of Hume Auctioneers in Portlaoise who have brought to market what is a copybook renovation in Laois which the agents add was 'resurrected from the ruins of an old cottage' and is now a 'jawdroppingly beautiful home'. MORE BELOW PICTURE OR TAP NEXT TO SEE IT ALL FOR YOURSELF.

Numbered 59, presumably for workers on either of the almost-ancient Walsh-Chemis or Cosby Estates, Humes say this once in a lifetime home near Stradbally celebrates a heritage steeped in local history and a build invested in the future of the planet.

"The current owners have painstakingly created one of the most beautiful and energy efficient homes to be found anywhere on the island of Ireland," said the agents.

They add: "Pass through the electric gates and this jawdroppingly beautiful home on its professionally landscaped half-acre site will immediately take your breath away".

Humes say the site incorporates natural hedgerow, colourful beds, sublime paving made with brush-hammered setts, and stone garden features created with masonry from the original cottage that is the foundation of this very special home.

"Stand back and take a look at the most striking facade. With a gentle nod to the surrounding buildings in the vernacular style, the roof is part finished in original style slate and part in a stunning corrugated steel with a terracotta coating," says the description.

The massive sliding doors allow the inside out maximising the synergy of the outdoor with the indoor living areas. The Lindab galvanised gutters and downpipes are described as particularly attractive and with an eco-friendly rainwater butt can help to supply the residents with barrels of pure rainwater.

The Aluclad windows and doors are said to be Munster Joinery's finest.

"Everything combines to cast a spell, and yet fit perfectly into its important and beautiful setting," say Humes.

The agents are equally bowled over by the interior.

"Step inside and the beauty is even more impressive. A welcoming entrance hall sets the tone of peace, calm and zen. Walk through to the kitchen and be amazed.

"A large room with a traditional pitched ceiling, pistachio and pink bespoke cabinets, breakfast bar, underfloor heating, massive sliding patio door, designer light fittings, bespoke pocket doors to the living room.

"Yes, you've recognised it, nothing is left undone. This room is perfect. There is even a beautiful drinks cabinet complete with antiqued glass mirror. On into the snuggest yet spacious living room.

"Another massive sliding patio door encouraging the gentle flow to the beautiful garden space. Once again, a pitched ceiling, underfloor heating, designer lighting and great space all combine to create a room you will never want to leave.

"Owing to the perfect design the bedrooms, bathrooms and utility are situated on the other wing to offer great privacy. The utility once again enjoys excellent cabinetry full floor to ceiling units, plumbed high quality appliances, tiled floor and a picture window form of the most beautiful utility rooms you will ever see.

"The master bathroom continues these quality finishes and combines a classic style with a super modern touch including a colourful Bluetooth speaker light, allowing you to relax in the large bath enjoying your favourite sounds and mood lighting. The master bedroom enjoys a beautiful ensuite and bespoke built in wardrobes with contrasting carcass and copious hanging space.

"Off the master bedroom is another huge room. This room could double as many spaces; a home office, Yoga room, gym even a fourth bedroom.

"The second bedroom is so snug. Plenty spacious for a large double bed and once again those beautiful built-in wardrobes with contrasting cabinetry and statement handles. Everything is stunning. The third bedroom is also massively spacious. With a high-quality timber floor and double picture windows, this room is yours to furnish as you please".

Humes say the house is fully painted in relaxing tones, enjoys high quality timber or tiled floors throughout.

"Everything is complete. Perhaps the most amazing feature of this home is that it is practically brand new and offers all the dream finishes that can only be found in newly constructed properties," it said.

It's also eco friendly and has all the mod cons.

"The magnificent air to water heating system, underfloor heating and a market leading Lunos mechanical ventilation system combine to create an amazing A3 energy efficiency rating. Add to this with mega high-speed broadband and a natural springwater well 160 feet deep into the pure ground which delivers refreshingly pure water to the home, 59 Rathmore is the rarest mixture of a heritage home with 21st century luxuries," say the agents.

The four bed two bath detached home is on the market for €450,000.