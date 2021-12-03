Search

03 Dec 2021

PROPERTY WATCH: 'Bundles of potential' for bungalow bliss in Laois house

Take a look inside this home that's up for auction at very competitive price

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The new RTÉ show My Bungalow Bliss has met with some mixed reviews but it is certain to inspire people in search of a new home to look at the potential of a bungalow with new ambitious eyes.

That's maybe what can be said for this home in Carrowreagh near Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois. The four bedroom, one bathroom detached house is going under the hammer in early 2022.

The estate agent Seamus Browne describes the property has having excellent potential.

"This property is ideal for a home buyer or investor looking for an opportunity to refurbish and renovate as it has bundles of potential and scope for creating a wonderful family home. 

"This property would make the perfect project for an investor or owner occupier," it says.

Located 8km from Borris-in-Ossory on 1.26 acres, it has a private well, septic tank & solid fuel central heating.

The property goes up for auction online AMV €80,000 on January 12, 2022.

Local News

