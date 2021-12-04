PROPERTY WATCH: Incredible Midlands estate with amazing home has staggering price tag

An absolutely incredible estate in Offaly is up for sale for a truly staggering price.
Bellair Estate in Ballycumber is described as a superb agricultural and residential estate extending to about 345 acres and it is up for sale for €5 million
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOUSE AND THE PROPERTY
With a country house at its core, Bellair Estate also boasts a modern five bedroom house, a range of historic outbuildings and a modern dairy farm.
CLICK ON NEXT> TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOUSE AND THE PROPERTY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.