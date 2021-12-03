Laois Council to extra staff to deliver new housing

Extra staff at to be recruited by Laois County Council to help get more people on its housing waiting list into new homes.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has sanction six new staff for the Housing Section at County Hall in Portlaoise to assist in the delivery urgently needed houses and apartments.

Six new staff have been approved by the Minister for Laois County Council, four of which will be technical staff such as engineers, quantity surveyors and architects. In addition to this there will be two administrative staff to also assist in progressing the targets.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Seán Fleming, welcomed the initiative which is part of a country wide effort to accelerate housing delivery by local authorities.

"It has been clear to myself and the Minister that councils need more staff to ensure delivery of the largest ever social housing programme in the history of the State.

"Laois County Council has a massive ambitious target in this area and I encourage them to do everything in their power to ensure targets are met in providing new homes in the immediate years ahead. In fact I would hope that Laois County Council will exceed their targets and I will fight for additional resources to help them provide the maximum amount of housing in the county.

"I want Laois County Council to proceed urgently with the recruitment process for these new staff to ensure they are in place and working as soon as possible.

"I agree that the targets recently announced by the Chief Executive of Laois County Council are ambitious but what matters now is delivery and achieving these targets. I look forward to the County Council giving regular updates on their delivery targets and where any additional assistance/resources are required from Government I will do all in my power to deliver on any such requests," said Minister Fleming.

More than 200 posts approved nationwide under Housing for All, the Government’s new housing Plan. It commits to strengthening the capacity of Local Authorities to initiate, design, plan, develop and manage housing projects.

The Minister for Heritage at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan approved the new posts. He said the Plan acknowledges that this requires the resourcing of housing delivery teams and the posts being announced today include both technical and administrative positions.

“My Department has been working with the Housing Delivery Coordination Office (HDCO) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA) to identify capacity limitations and additional staffing resources required to deliver our objectives," he said.

It is hoped that the €4 billion per year ‘Housing for All’, we will deliver nearly 90,000 new build social homes by 2030 and we have put a very clear focus on the delivery of new build projects.