07 Dec 2021

PROPERTY WATCH: Site in Laois estate offers chance at 'country village living at its best'

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A site in a housing estate that was left unfinished in a Laois village during the Celtic Tiger era is on the market for €35,000.

Clement Heron is the agent that has brought the .18 acre serviced sit at 10 Glenall, Borris-in-Ossory to market.

The marketing description says the property offers a unique opportunity to design and build your own home in a "magnificent small community setting offering an exceptional opportunity to raise a family in a safe and traditional environment".

The estate has recovered from the bad old days thanks to the work of Laois County Council stepping in and new developers completing houses.

"This exclusive development, with only a small number of houses, offers country village living at its best," said the promotional material.

It that Borris-in-Ossory is well located on the western border of Co Laois.

"This picturesque village is only one minute drive to the M7 and/or M8 or the main Dublin/Limerick/Cork and the exceptional retail and Business Park at Exit 3 on the M8.

"Living in Borris-in-Ossory is certainly experiencing the best of both worlds. For shopping enthusiasts, one hour by motorway will bring you to Dublin, or 40 minutes to Limerick.

'Absolutely fantastic' cash for extra Glenbarrow carpark in Slieve Bloom mountains

"You can enjoy the delights that Portlaoise or Kilkenny have to offer within a thirty minute drive. The close proximity to the local national school means just a stroll away. For recreation you can enjoy activities such as golfing, fishing, walking and cycling.

"The village is situated between several golf courses including Rathdowney, Mountrath and Roscrea. The little village is steeped in history," says the agent based in Portlaoise.

